Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,382 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 142.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average of $91.55. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $104.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

