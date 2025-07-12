Auour Investments LLC Sells 10,092 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Auour Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Auour Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,415,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 163,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8%

IWS stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $140.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

