AT&T (NYSE:T) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on T. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.12.

AT&T Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of T opened at $26.97 on Friday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 143,744 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,359 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after acquiring an additional 365,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 577,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

