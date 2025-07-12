AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.1% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 2.4%

T stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.12.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

