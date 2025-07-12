Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank cut shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.50 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

Shares of ATH opened at C$5.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of C$2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.15. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of C$4.05 and a twelve month high of C$6.25.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

