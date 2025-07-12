Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank cut shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.50 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Athabasca Oil Price Performance
Shares of ATH opened at C$5.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of C$2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.15. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of C$4.05 and a twelve month high of C$6.25.
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Athabasca Oil
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- The Meteoric Rise of Rocket Lab: A Space Stock to Watch
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Meta and Autonomous Advertising: The Stock’s Next Big Tailwind?
Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.