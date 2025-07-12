AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $71.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $220.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

