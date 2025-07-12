ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $801.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,100.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $761.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $725.53.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

