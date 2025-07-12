ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Get ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF alerts:

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IZRL opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.04. ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Profile

The ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Israeli Innovation (USD)(TR) index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of Israeli companies causing advancements in the areas of genomics, health care, biotechnology, industrials, manufacturing, and IT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IZRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.