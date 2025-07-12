Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.5% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 236,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 63,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Down 12.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

