Applied Capital LLC FL Acquires 8,845 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Applied Capital LLC FL raised its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 101.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Mplx were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.8% in the first quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 88.45%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

