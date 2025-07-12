Analyzing Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) & Sugarmade (OTCMKTS:SGMD)

Sugarmade (OTCMKTS:SGMD – Get Free Report) and Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sugarmade and Sylvamo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sugarmade 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sylvamo 1 1 1 0 2.00

Sylvamo has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.91%. Given Sylvamo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than Sugarmade.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sugarmade has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sylvamo has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.2% of Sylvamo shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Sugarmade shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Sylvamo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sugarmade and Sylvamo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sugarmade N/A N/A N/A Sylvamo 7.71% 32.60% 10.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sugarmade and Sylvamo”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sugarmade $2.40 million 0.00 -$3.04 million N/A N/A Sylvamo $3.77 billion 0.55 $302.00 million $6.84 7.46

Sylvamo has higher revenue and earnings than Sugarmade.

Summary

Sylvamo beats Sugarmade on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sugarmade

Sugarmade, Inc. engages in the paper and paper-based products business in the United States. It operates through three segments: Paper and Paper-Based Products, Non-Medical Supplies, and Cannabis Products Delivery Service and Sales. The company also produces and wholesales custom printed and generic supplies, such as plastic cold cups, paper coffee cups, yogurt cups, ice cream cups, cup lids, cup sleeves, edible packaging, food containers, soup containers, plastic spoons, and other related products to quick-service restaurants. In addition, it offers non-medical personal protective equipment. Further, the company operates the cannabis products delivery and sale services under the BudCars, Lemon Glow, and Nug Avenue brand names. It also offers its products through CarryOutSupplies.com website. Sugarmade, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Monrovia, California.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers. The Latin America segment focuses on uncoated freesheet paper under Chamex, Chamequinho and Chambril brands, as well as produces HP papers. This segment also operates integrated mills and non-integrated mills. The North America segment offers imaging, commercial printing, and converting papers, as well as uncoated papers under Hammermill, Springhill, Williamsburg, Accent, DRM and Postmark brand names. It distributes its products through a variety of channels, including retail merchants, e-commerce, agents, resellers, and paper distributors. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

