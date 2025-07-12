Analyzing Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) & Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) and Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Douglas Dynamics has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorman Products has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Douglas Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Dorman Products shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Douglas Dynamics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Dorman Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Dynamics 11.00% 15.17% 6.21% Dorman Products 10.48% 19.10% 10.19%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Douglas Dynamics and Dorman Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Douglas Dynamics and Dorman Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Dynamics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Dorman Products 0 0 2 0 3.00

Douglas Dynamics currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.45%. Dorman Products has a consensus price target of $143.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.14%. Given Dorman Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dorman Products is more favorable than Douglas Dynamics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Douglas Dynamics and Dorman Products”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Dynamics $568.50 million 1.24 $56.15 million $2.72 11.16 Dorman Products $2.01 billion 1.86 $190.00 million $6.97 17.58

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Dynamics. Douglas Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorman Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dorman Products beats Douglas Dynamics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories. The Work Truck Solutions segment primarily manufactures municipal snow and ice control products; provides truck and vehicle upfits where it attaches component pieces of equipment, truck bodies, racking, and storage solutions to a vehicle chassis for use by end users for work related purposes; and manufactures storage solutions for trucks and vans, and cable pulling equipment for trucks. This segment also offers up-fit and storage solutions. It also provides customized turnkey solutions to governmental agencies, such as Departments of Transportation and municipalities. The company sells its products under the FISHER, SNOWEX, WESTERN, TURFEX, SWEEPEX, HENDERSON, BRINEXTREME, and DEJANA brands. It distributes its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial and residential areas. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise. The company also provides air tanks, shock absorbers, and air springs; transmission control modules, variable geometry timing actuators, and other control modules and sensors; new control arms, suspension components, door lock actuators, and handles for electric vehicles; and leaf springs, intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, UTV windshields, and complex electronics modules. It markets its products under the DORMAN, DORMAN OE FIX, HELP!, Conduct-Tite, Dayton Parts, SuperATV, Keller Performance Products, Assault Industries, Gboost, and GDP brands. Dorman Products, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

