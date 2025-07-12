Analysts Set Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) PT at $36.14

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Baxter International Stock Down 3.3%

NYSE:BAX opened at $28.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.02. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 24.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $1,914,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Baxter International by 40.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Baxter International by 2,691.4% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 219,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 211,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at $1,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Further Reading

