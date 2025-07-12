American Financial Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

QQQM stock opened at $228.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $229.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.29.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.3161 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

