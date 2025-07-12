Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.29.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $478.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $470.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.72. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The company has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.41 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $5,431,522.40. Following the sale, the president owned 410,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,511,002.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total value of $869,449.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,286,004.27. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,821 shares of company stock valued at $118,672,681. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

