Allworth Financial LP Sells 5,959 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 63,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 95,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.