Allworth Financial LP Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,293 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.09% of Columbia Banking System worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $481.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

