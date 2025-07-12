Allworth Financial LP Has $3.44 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $119.83 and a 52-week high of $144.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.66.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

