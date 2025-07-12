AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.63 and traded as low as $10.18. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 77,893 shares changing hands.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 27th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0396 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 328.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Accredited Investor Services LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $135,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.