Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $148.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Allegion has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.88.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.53 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

