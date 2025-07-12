Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Arete Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Arete lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.13.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.1%

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

BABA opened at $106.72 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.38.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 100.3% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.