Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Sells $1,386,734.06 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) CFO Robert O’hare sold 19,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,386,734.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Affirm Stock Down 5.6%
Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $82.53.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,264,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,747,000 after purchasing an additional 470,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Affirm by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,339,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,861,000 after acquiring an additional 72,582 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Affirm by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,580,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,390,000 after acquiring an additional 722,599 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Affirm by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,198,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,561,000 after acquiring an additional 538,892 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
