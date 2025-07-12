Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Sells $1,386,734.06 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) CFO Robert O’hare sold 19,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,386,734.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Affirm Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Affirm from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,264,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,747,000 after purchasing an additional 470,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Affirm by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,339,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,861,000 after acquiring an additional 72,582 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Affirm by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,580,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,390,000 after acquiring an additional 722,599 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Affirm by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,198,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,561,000 after acquiring an additional 538,892 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

