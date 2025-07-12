Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA) CFO Sells $678,956.67 in Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 22,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $678,956.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 970,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,635,776.30. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Saurabh Sinha sold 10,123 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $314,724.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEVA opened at $26.10 on Friday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.95.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.22 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 27,345.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

