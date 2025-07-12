Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Has $643,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,023,875,000 after buying an additional 1,104,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,390,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.05.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.78. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $497.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

