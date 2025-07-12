Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 81.7% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,622,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 235,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 231,588 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of DFUS opened at $67.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $68.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

