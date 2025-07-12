Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,631,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $221.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

