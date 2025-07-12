Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASO. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.6% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 724.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 203.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $195,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,096.32. The trade was a 38.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASO opened at $50.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

