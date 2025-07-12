789 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after buying an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $309.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $217.52 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

