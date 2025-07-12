4,669 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $989,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 865.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,096,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $52.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

