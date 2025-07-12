3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 642,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,921,000 after purchasing an additional 145,146 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 747,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,553,000 after purchasing an additional 280,015 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM opened at $155.73 on Friday. 3M Company has a 52-week low of $100.87 and a 52-week high of $159.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.49. The stock has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 96.19%. Research analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. 3M’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

