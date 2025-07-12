2,845 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Melius Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vertiv from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Roth Capital raised Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.24.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $123.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.75. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.