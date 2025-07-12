2,581 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Bought by Harmony Asset Management LLC

Harmony Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 542.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $142.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.22. The company has a market cap of $335.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $39,142,477.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,822.88. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,452,297 shares of company stock worth $186,222,373 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.