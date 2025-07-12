17,277 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,140.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,975,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $53.12 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

