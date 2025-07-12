15,904 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 951,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,536,000 after purchasing an additional 26,166 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of XLG stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

