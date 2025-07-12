15,000 Shares in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IREN during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in IREN during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in IREN by 1,059.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IREN during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in IREN by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IREN stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46. IREN Limited has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

IREN ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). IREN had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IREN Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IREN. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on IREN from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Macquarie lifted their price target on IREN from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of IREN in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IREN currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

