11,381 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Bought by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 17.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,624.14. The trade was a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $235.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.16. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $169.09 and a one year high of $237.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $227.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.58.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

