10,117 Shares in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 340,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $17.86.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.