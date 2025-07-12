10,100 Shares in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 11.93. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $68.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

