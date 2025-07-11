Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Strong-Buy” Rating

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.18.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.7%

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $330.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.51. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.