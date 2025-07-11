Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for OXY Earnings

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 58,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

