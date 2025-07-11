Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for FAF Earnings

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for First American Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for First American Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First American Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $6.08 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average is $61.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $70.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 143.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $75,780,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,046,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,145 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,692,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,181,000 after purchasing an additional 876,874 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 13,222.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 849,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,029,000 after purchasing an additional 842,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 500.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,646,000 after purchasing an additional 836,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

