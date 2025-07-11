Xponance Inc. Reduces Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $35,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after buying an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,958,352,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Booking by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,283,000 after acquiring an additional 95,308 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,499,000 after acquiring an additional 58,357 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 88,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,967,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,718.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,437.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,994.66. The firm has a market cap of $186.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $20.39 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,415.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

