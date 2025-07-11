Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $19,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after buying an additional 2,389,992 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,361,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $348,044,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in McKesson by 59,720.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,553,000 after acquiring an additional 358,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $182,861,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $895,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,043.30. The trade was a 32.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total transaction of $13,673,864.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,243 shares in the company, valued at $36,173,970.99. This trade represents a 27.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $714.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $715.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $661.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cfra Research cut shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.83.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

