Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,015 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,385,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,025,331,000 after purchasing an additional 119,034 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,146,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,347,400,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,391,145,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $902,597,000 after acquiring an additional 667,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Autodesk by 406.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $313.03) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.64.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,600. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 6.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $286.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.03 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.95.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

