Xponance Inc. Has $19.52 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:C opened at $87.07 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $162.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.