Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,401 Shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $16,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Cintas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4.2% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $216.56 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $178.42 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Cintas

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the sale, the director owned 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This represents a 23.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.58.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

