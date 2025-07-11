XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $130.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on XPO from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on XPO from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.05.

Get XPO alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $134.19 on Tuesday. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.66 and its 200-day moving average is $120.81.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. XPO had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after buying an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in XPO by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 61,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,369,000 after buying an additional 425,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.