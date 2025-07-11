would (WOULD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $499.91 Million

would (WOULD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One would token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000423 BTC on exchanges. would has a market cap of $499.91 million and approximately $297.80 thousand worth of would was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, would has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

would launched on July 23rd, 2024. would’s total supply is 999,452,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,452,795 tokens. would’s official message board is pump.fun/coin/j1wpmugrooj1ymyqkrdz2vwrxg5rhfx3vtnye39gpump?coins_sort=market_cap. would’s official Twitter account is @wouldmeme_sol. The official website for would is www.wouldmeme.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “would (WOULD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. would has a current supply of 999,452,789.37 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of would is 0.50555796 USD and is up 4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $315,850.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wouldmeme.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as would directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade would should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase would using one of the exchanges listed above.

