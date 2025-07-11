Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Cromwell Holdings LLC

Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 255.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 54.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.88.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $229.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 126.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.82. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.96. This trade represents a 80.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,675. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,554 shares of company stock worth $79,097,601. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

