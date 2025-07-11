Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading 8.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.77 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). 204,899,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 84,259,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.69 ($0.01).

Wishbone Gold Trading Up 8.7%

The company has a market cap of £4.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.20.

Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

